Comerica Bank Makes New $328.83 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 791,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

