Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 543,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,818 shares of company stock worth $8,060,227. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

