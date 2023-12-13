Comerica Bank Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 392,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

