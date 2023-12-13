Comerica Bank Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,210,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

