Comparing Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) & Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación (OTCMKTS:DIDAY – Get Free Report) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and Walmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación 0 0 0 0 N/A Walmart 0 4 27 0 2.87

Walmart has a consensus price target of $179.44, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Walmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.2% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Walmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and Walmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A Walmart 2.55% 21.20% 7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación and Walmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walmart $611.29 billion 0.67 $11.68 billion $6.03 25.07

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación.

Summary

Walmart beats Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, and Argentina. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operated a network of 6,169 owned stores and 2,682 franchised stores under the names of DIA Market, DIA Maxi, La Plaza de DIA, Clarel, Minipreço, and DIA&go. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery and consumables, including dry grocery, snacks, dairy, meat, produce, bakery and deli, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral, candy, and other grocery items, as well as dry, chilled, or frozen packaged foods; and health and beauty aids, paper goods, laundry and home care, baby care, pet supplies, and other consumable items. It is also involved in the operation of gasoline stations; provision of tobacco; and health and wellness products covering pharmacy, optical and hearing services, and over-the-counter drugs and other medical products. In addition, the company offers home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, jewelry, tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses, and tire and battery centers; and consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. Further, it operates digital payment platforms; and offers financial services and related products, including money transfers, bill payments, money orders, check cashing, prepaid access, co-branded credit cards, installment lending, and earned wage access. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

