Comparing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB)

Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turbo Energy and Emeren Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turbo Energy $31.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group $81.41 million 1.72 -$4.67 million $0.05 46.61

Turbo Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emeren Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.9% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Turbo Energy and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group 3.55% 3.19% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Turbo Energy and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turbo Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 148.93%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Turbo Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. The company also engages in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

