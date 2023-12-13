Comparing Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifestyle International and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $294.67 million 2.86 -$167.95 million N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.34 $29.20 billion $2.64 2.81

Profitability

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International.

This table compares Lifestyle International and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 16.11% 0.70% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lifestyle International and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 5 2 3 0 1.80

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus target price of $30,800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 414,435.67%. Given A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is more favorable than Lifestyle International.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Lifestyle International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, and leasing, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

