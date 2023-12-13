Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises about 1.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 338,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

