CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

CONMED Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

