Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 54,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 712,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $65,890.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $159,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

