Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 34,664 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 763.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

