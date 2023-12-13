Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

