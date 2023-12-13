Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $795,000 Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.