Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 9,513 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

