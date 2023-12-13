Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 673,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.