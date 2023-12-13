Cornerstone Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

