Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 18,538 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

SJM opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,080.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

