Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 44,510 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

