Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

