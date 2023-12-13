Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CLM opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81,176 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

