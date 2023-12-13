CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

