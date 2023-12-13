Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

