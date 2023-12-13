Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 2,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 142,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

