CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

