Creditcoin Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $184.38 million and approximately $989.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 194.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

