Critical Contrast: Creative Medical Technology (CELZ) and Its Rivals

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Creative Medical Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $24,600.00 -$10.14 million -0.58 Creative Medical Technology Competitors $751.23 million $109.49 million -2.34

Creative Medical Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Medical Technology. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology Competitors 1291 4474 11519 193 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations for Creative Medical Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.49%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Medical Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Creative Medical Technology Competitors -4,615.88% -169.47% -48.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology peers beat Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

