Crypterium (CRPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $709,048.97

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $709,048.97 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,976,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

