CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

