CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $331,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

ON stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

