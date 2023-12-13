CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,734,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

