CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

