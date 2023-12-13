CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,350 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $140.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.76 and a 52 week high of $141.39.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

