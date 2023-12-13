CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,500 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

