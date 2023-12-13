CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $392,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $221.03. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

