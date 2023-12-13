CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

