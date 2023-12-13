Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

