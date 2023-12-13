CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.