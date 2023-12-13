Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of CYRBY stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
