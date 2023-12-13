Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CYRBY stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.