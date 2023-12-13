D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

