Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $219.75 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 288.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

