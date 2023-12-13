Dean Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Universal Health Realty Income Trust accounts for 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.20% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $592.60 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

