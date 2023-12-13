Dean Capital Management Buys New Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Patterson Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $366,397. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

