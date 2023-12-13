Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of JOUT opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.