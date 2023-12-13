Dean Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial accounts for 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

CFFN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

