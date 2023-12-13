Dean Capital Management Increases Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

