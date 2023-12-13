Dean Capital Management Purchases 856 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $5,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

