Dean Capital Management Reduces Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 51.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.