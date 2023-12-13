Dean Capital Management Takes $1.23 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. ONE Gas makes up 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

