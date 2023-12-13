Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.3% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.