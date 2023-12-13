Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 10,423 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.6% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $4,010,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

